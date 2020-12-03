Communications business announces purchase of IT firm

A COMMUNICATIONS business has now bought over an IT solutions firm in a bid to expand its company.

Eco Communications Limited has now announced the agreement signing to purchase Integrity Office Limited.

The deal means Eco and Integrity will be able to offer advanced services so customers can quickly and efficiently modernise their IT and communications infrastructure.

Integrity IT Solutions, founded in 2009 by managing director Andrew Fisher, is based on Rosehill Industrial Estate, Carlisle.

Mike Jefferson, director and head of Eco’s Comms division for Communications and IT, said: “Customers will be able to take advantage of the latest communications connectivity, and IT technologies from a single supplier, with decreased risk, limited disruption, and reduced cost, time and effort.

“Our job is to take the pain out of an organisation’s communication requirements through our dedicated business mobile and IT support teams.

“We provide a full range of communications and IT solutions to support the needs of our customers, from mobile solutions to hosted telephony.

“Whatever our customers need, wherever they are, we will keep them connected.”

Andrew Fisher, owner of Integrity IT solutions embraced the prospect of working closely with Eco.

Mr Fisher said: “Integrity sees the use of IT as fundamental to business success, however many organisations are stuck in a break/fix model and struggle to maintain a forward-thinking IT strategy.

“Our managed IT services are built on a partnership – Integrity IT solutions take the time to understand a business and its future plans before we recommend a solution to suit its requirements.

“We serve the market with much-needed expertise and can provide tailored support with an underlying long-term strategy in place.

“From personal computers and laptops to fault tolerant network infrastructure with clustered servers and stacked switches providing 99.99% uptime, Integrity IT provides a complete turn-key solution.

“Our clients range from small businesses to larger organisations with more than 1,500 users, meaning that our industry experience and expertise enables us to build an IT solution which fits each individual company’s needs and budget.

“Over the past twelve years, we have had the incredible privilege of supporting our clients’ IT development, and we look forward to delivering even greater value as a part of Eco.”