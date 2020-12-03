Glasgow technology firm bolsters team with new talent

A GLASGOW based digital transformation firm has announced eight new employees to strengthen its commercial and senior leadership teams.

Cloud Cover IT have announced a new Commercial Director, Steven Turner who joins from DPS group.

The company has also announced further strengthening of the group with David Pieroni being promoted to Specialist head of Technology and Projects.

In addition, Cloud Cover IT has bolstered their commercial team with the addition of two new recruits: Owen Smith as Sales Manager, who joins from SevenSteps Recruitment, and Caitlyn Gillespie as Marketing Coordinator, who previously worked with BIG Partnership.

Newly appointed Commercial Director, Steven Turner said: “What brought me to Cloud Cover IT is that it understands that modern organisations thrive on the flow of information and data to enable productive collaboration across their workforce.

“The company is making a difference by helping businesses to overcome challenges and gain a competitive advantage through the power of technology.

“The team and I will be working closely with our clients to help them integrate digital solutions which best suit their specific needs.”

Robbie Burgess and Kieran Bradley have joined the firm as apprentices for the Diploma for Information Technology and Telecommunications Professionals, whilst Marc Cameron and Jon Wood join as Back- and Front-end Developers respectively.

Jamie Dickson returns to the business as 3rd Line Support Engineer following a period at BIG Partnership as IT Department lead.

Lance Gauld, Managing Director of Cloud Cover IT, says: “We have always been passionate about fostering young talent within the IT sector.

“I am immensely proud that we have been able to bring on an exceptionally talented group of new recruits, despite operating in one of the most challenging commercial climates.

“It’s been a tough year, but the team has done incredibly well to adapt, in particular to remote working. Despite everything, we’ve come out the other side stronger.

“As we enter the next chapter of our journey, this continued investment will help drive forward our offering as we respond to the evolving needs of our clients to enable their growth and ensure they benefit from the most innovative IT solutions on throughout their digital transformation journeys.”