Iconic jewellers unveil plans to revamp their five-storey Georgian premises – Business News Scotland

Iconic jewellers Hamilton & Inches has unveiled inspiring plans for an extensive design-led regeneration of its Grade A listed George Street home.

The Edinburgh-based jewellers – which has held a Royal Warrant for over 120 years – plan to renovate the 19th century building, transforming its showroom, workshops and service department to create an even more memorable experience for customers.

Home to an expert team of silversmiths and jewellers, the restoration project will see each floor of the five-story Georgian building refurbished to meet growing demand.

At an uncertain time for Scotland’s high streets, this investment signals the business’s confidence in and support for Edinburgh’s retail economy.

Renovations are now underway and the showroom, situated at 87 George Street, will close from 28 December to 26 January while the restoration work continues.

Customers can continue to shop all collections, including those exclusive to Hamilton & Inches, through the online showroom at HamiltonandInches.com and by appointment at its dedicated offices or by video conference.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: “Hamilton & Inches has stood the test of time, with 154 years of passion, artistry and dedication to craftsmanship.

“Now, as a dynamic, independent business we are investing in our future, ensuring we preserve our heritage while also showcasing our broad, contemporary offering, from handcrafted pieces made in our onsite workshop, to leading global brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe.

“This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Hamilton & Inches.

“The showroom restoration will allow us to continue to provide unrivalled service in a spectacular setting, while upgraded workshop facilities will ensure the traditional skills of our craftsmen continue to flourish for the next 150 years, and beyond.”

The reimagined showroom, created by award winning design practice Waldo Works, will feature uninterrupted display areas curated to suit Hamilton & Inches’ contemporary collections.

The plans boast an expanded Rolex and Patek Philippe presence; private consultation rooms; and an upgraded service department which will include a new state-of-the-art watch workshop.

Working in collaboration with leading conservation practice Simpson & Brown Architects, founder of Waldo Works, Tom Bartlett, said: “We were thrilled to be asked to work on the restoration of the Hamilton & Inches showroom and have delved deep into the history of the space and brand.

“Waldo Works are contemporary designers and with this in mind we set about refining and re-defining the existing interior to meet a forward looking and modern approach to shopping. However, we have rooted this design in the materials of tradition.”

The pillared showroom, which dates back to 1835, retains many of the building’s original features, including an Adam fireplace, making it an important testament to 19th century Scotland.

Hamilton & Inches has worked closely with Historic Environment Scotland on the proposals to ensure these Grade A listed features remain central to the aesthetic of the new space.

Teaming up with reputable organisations in the area, key partners in the restoration project also include Edinburgh contractors SJS, bespoke joinery and furniture specialists Laurence McIntosh and Chartered quantity surveyors McLeod & Aitken.