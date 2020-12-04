Fort William based low carbon energy firm, HWEnergy, is rebranding to AMP Clean Energy at the end of this year.

From its early beginnings in Lochaber in 2003, HWEnergy has become a key player in the renewable energy industry in Scotland, and one of the most significant employers in the area, currently employing over 60 staff in engineering, management, finance and support roles.

Since becoming part of the AMP Clean Energy Group in 2017, HWEnergy has expanded across the UK.

With both the Scottish and the UK Governments committed to achieving Net Zero, HWEnergy – as part of AMP Clean Energy, aims to continue to be at the forefront of the low carbon economy.

HWEnergy, which will remain a Scottish based company, head quartered in Fort William with the same team in place, though will change its name to AMP Clean Energy on 1st January 2021.

Bruno Berardelli, Managing Director of HWEnergy, said: “This is a really exciting development for our business. With the full power of the AMP Clean Energy Group behind us, we can continue to support our much cherished client base, whilst also bringing the benefits of low carbon heat to even more businesses and organisations throughout the UK, at a time when a lot of focus is being diverted towards the green recovery.