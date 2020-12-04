AMAZON has sacked a driver after he was caught on CCTV dropping a parcel and kicking it along the road.

The recipient’s neighbour, David Whiteside, also says he was told to “shut up” by the courier when he challenged him about his behaviour on Tuesday.

The driver was delivering a few doors down from David’s home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire and allegedly told the 28-year-old to stop complaining as it “wasn’t his parcel”.

In the video, the courier can be seen exiting his van with a package in hand.

As he crosses the road, he accidentally drops the item to the ground.

However, instead of picking it up, he draws back his leg and delivers a swift kick which sends it skidding along the floor.

A video taken from another angle shows the parcel tumbling down the road.

The driver eventually scoops it up and makes his way to the address.

David, who was watching the scene unfold, can then be seen coming to his door to admonish the courier.

The driver stops in his tracks as David can be seen wagging his finger at him.

A furious David took to Facebook to complain to Amazon.

He posted the clip on their page and said: “This is what happens when Amazon drivers don’t care about their job.

“I was not happy, he kicked it twice.

“When I told him it’s not right to do that, all I got was ‘it’s not your parcel so shut up.’”

Speaking today, David added: “I got no response from Amazon on Facebook, which I

feel is a bit of an insult, as I did not have to report it to them.

“It would cost them more, as he more than likely will do it all the more.

“I have been buying from Amazon for years and had Prime with them, but it has put me off them, as I feel my parcel might get mistreated.”

Today Amazon announced they had let the driver go.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and this clearly doesn’t meet those standards.

“We will be ensuring the driver does not work for us again, and have reached out to the customer to make it right.”