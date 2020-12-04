Dobbies has brought forward its official ‘Bring your Christmas Tree Home Day’ to Saturday the 5th of December as the British public get into the Christmas spirit earlier than normal.

Usually the second Saturday in December, ‘Bring your Christmas Tree Home Day’ marks the most popular time for people buying their real Christmas trees.

But according to new research commissioned by Censuswide on behalf of Dobbies, almost a quarter (24%) of Brits plan on putting their Christmas tree up early.

Forty percent of those planning to put their tree up early are aiming to do this 2 to 3 weeks earlier than usual, and a quarter are planning to put theirs up a week earlier.

Notably, young adults are the keenest to up the Christmas spirit levels with over two in five (46%) of those aged 16 to 24 planning on putting their tree up early.

Dobbies has streamlined its Christmas tree varieties this year focusing on the Nordmann Fir which is grown in sustainable Scottish woodlands. The Nordmann Fir holds its needles well and has a natural, open look making it easy to decorate.

Pot grown trees, which can be planted in the garden post-Christmas, are already proving popular this year as consumers look for environmentally-friendly options.

The garden centre is also expecting high demand of its value range including the 4ft Nordmann Fir tree which is £19.99. This taps into the trend of having Christmas trees in a variety of rooms in the house, especially kids’ bedrooms.

Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director for Dobbies, said: “We know customers are keen to get Christmas started early this year and because of that we’ve brought forward our official ‘Bring your Christmas Tree Home Day’ by a week to make sure everyone can get the tree they want and make the most of the festive season.”