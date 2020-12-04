A new gift box service dedicated to showcasing products from the Highlands and Islands has launched today.

A Whale of a Time brings together products from independent businesses from Orkney, Wick, Moray and Inverness, to Lochaber, Wester Ross, Harris, Lewis, Islay and Skye.

The range of eight gift boxes has been created to introduce recipients to products made in the region and includes:

The Family Box

The Coffee Box

The Tea Box

The Craft Box

The Gin Box

The Whisky Box

The Cocktail Box

The Self Care Box

A Whale of a Time was founded by Helen Ross and Eilidh Marshall as a way to connect Highlands and Islands businesses with consumers throughout the UK.

Helen Ross said: “By selecting some of our favourite local products and bringing them together in our curated gift boxes, we hope these gifts will help connect people again, even if they can’t be together in person.”

Eilidh Marshall added: “There are so many independent businesses in the Highlands and Islands making brilliant products, so we’re really excited to bring some of them together in our gift boxes.

“We’ve made each box with the aim of creating an experience that the recipient will love, whether it’s to spend quality time with the family, to help them relax or so they can celebrate a special occasion, and each box can be personalised with your own special message. We really hope you love them as much as we do.”

Producers included in A Whale of a Time gift boxes include Loch Ness Spirits, Badachro Distillery, Inverness Coffee Roasting Co., Pixel Spirits, Mix’d, Atlantic Lights, Bruichladdich Distillery, Island Bakery, Lucy Wagtail, Shore – The Scottish Seaweed Company, Pencil Me In, Cath Waters, Isle of Skye Seaweed Co., Ashers, Selkie Soap Co., Ablekids Press, Made in the Highlands, Camella Crafts, Love Tonic, Chocolates of Glenshiel, JP Orkney, Baile Mor Books and The Hebridean Tea Store.