THIS is the moment a crane truck collides with a bridge marked “low” after misjudging the height.

CCTV captured the shocking moment on Wednesday which resulted in “travel chaos” for the surrounding area.

The clip was taken from opposite the bridge in Cradley Heath, West Midlands and footage of the crash subsequently made its way onto social media.

The CCTV shows the lorry carrying a crane approaching the bridge which has clearly been labelled as “low”.

As the unassuming driver approaches the bridge, it is clear from the CCTV that the crane protruding from the rear of the vehicle is going to collide with the crossing.

As it passes under, the crane impacts on the bridge, jerking the vehicle backwards and ripping the machinery off its back.

The crane then falls onto the road as stunned passersby turn to watch in alarm.

Police later tweeted an image of the destroyed bridge and warning of “travel chaos”.

Rowley Police shared the image and said: “Traffic chaos by Station street and Chester road due to an accident. Traffic moving very slowly. Please be patient!”

Social media users were also left in disbelief over the footage.

Tim Price commented: “Bloody Nora, what a plonker.”

Richard Adam Hawkes posted: “Baffles me how these idiots pass their test.”

Mark Brookes added: “He caused chaos! Took ages to get out of work.”

And Stu Oakes said: “Should lose license.”

West Midlands Railways also revealed on Wednesday that trains were forced to slow down as they passed over the crash site.

A West Midlands Railways spokesman said: “Because of a road vehicle colliding with a bridge earlier today between Stourbridge Junction and Birmingham Snow Hill.

“Trains have to run at reduced speed.”