This Christmas one lucky entrant to the Racehorse Lotto Christmas Raffle will win an exciting two-year-old filly for the 2021 Flat racing season, ridden by Hayley Turner and trained by James Ferguson.

The precociously bred daughter of Territories, out of Newbury Super Sprint runner-up Satsuma, is being raffled off at £10 a ticket with 20% of sales going to Racing Welfare.

The winner will be able to visit the horse on a regular basis at Ferguson’s Newmarket yard, while Turner, the first female jockey to ride 100 Flat winners in a calendar year, will be involved in riding the horse in her work and on the race track.

Naming rights also included in the prize and the winner will also be able to design and select their own racing silks. All training fees are covered by Racehorse Lotto.

Hayley Turner, said: “This is exactly the kind of thing that racing and the wider public need at the moment. It gets people excited, optimistic and involved in the sport, while importantly raising money for Racing Welfare who do such fabulous work for the industry.”

The filly is a half-sister to Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes winner Good Vibes, who reached a rating of 103 last summer and returned over £100,000 in prize money for connections.

James Ferguson, said: “While this is not just a fantastic opportunity for somebody to get involved in racing, it’s also a brilliant chance for me as this filly could be a star.”

Christmas Raffle entries open on Monday 9th November and close at 3pm on Friday 25th December, with the winner set to be called on Christmas Day to receive the good news.