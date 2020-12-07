ASDA has apologised to a vegan customer who ended up plucking a feather out of his mouth after it got tangled up inside his bag of spinach.

Jasper Street, from Salford, Greater Manchester, was left horrified after discovering the item inside his £1.30 packet of veg.

The 32-year-old described the moment as like something from ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here after he made the grim discovery on 25 November.

He shared revolting images showing the offending item, which he had cooked into a pasta bake.

The photos show the slimy feather which Jasper said was roughly two inches long.

It appears to have a green tinge to it from where it was nestled in the spinach.

Images of the item’s packaging also show that it advertises itself as, “No mess. No fuss.”

A furious Jasper took to Twitter to complain to Asda following the discovery.

He posted the snaps and said: “I’m a fan of Ant and Dec and I’m a Celebrity but I didn’t think I’d partake in an eating challenge finding a feather in my spinach.

“Not a fan of eating feathers especially as a Vegan.”

Nurse Jasper has explained how he felt queasy after finding the feather and had to stop eating the dinner he had prepared for him and his girlfriend.

Speaking today, Jasper said: “Me and my girlfriend wanted to up our veg portions, especially as I’ve been working hard on weight loss and getting in better shape.

“Spinach is a really easy way of getting veg in as the little frozen pellets just cook really easily.

“I sat down and was watching I’m A Celeb when I thought I had come across a really chewy bit of spinach or a stalk.

“After a few seconds I realised something wasn’t right and pulled the piece out of my mouth. To my horror I was chewing on a small feather.

“I stopped eating at that point and felt quite queasy at the thought of it all. I haven’t eaten the spinach since but kept hold of the pack just in case I needed it for anything.

“It’s really put me off eating spinach now

“I’m 99% sure it is a feather. It’s got a white end at the bottom and feather like strands coming off.”

A spokesperson for Asda today [ MON] said: “We have rigorous procedures in place to ensure all of our frozen produce is thoroughly washed and checked before being frozen.

“Because we pick our fruit and veg fresh from the field, occasionally part of nature may come along for the ride.

“We have not received any recent similar complaints about our frozen spinach, but have apologised to Mr. Street for any inconvenience caused and offered a gesture of goodwill.”