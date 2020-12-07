Care home residents receive a jazz concert from renowned star

RESIDENTS at a care home have been treated to an exclusive digital concert by one of Scotland’s most exciting jazz stars, Georgia Cécile.

Georgia, with her boyfriend and jazz pianist Fraser Urquhart, pre-recorded a 30 minute performance of her favourite songs specifically for customers of Blackwood’s Broom Court care home in Stirling.

The 31-year-old, who was named best vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards last year, was eager to get involved with the project when she heard about it through the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.

She said: “It’s been a crazy year for musicians and performers across the world. I really miss performing live so I was thrilled when the opportunity came up to perform virtually for a new audience at Broom Court.

“Together, Fraser and I pulled together a set list of some of our favourite tunes and we self-recorded the event from our home. The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival and Blackwood were amazing in working out all of the IT requirements to make sure residents at Broom Court could enjoy the concert.”

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival worked with Georgia and Blackwood to record, create and stream the concert direct to Broom Court care home, which accommodates and cares for residents with a wide range of disabilities.

Agnese Daverio, programme and production manager with the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, said: “Organising digital concerts has made us realise how many people might not be able to access concerts and live music – whether we’re in a pandemic or not.

“It’s really important for us to reach out further and share this music with people who can’t get to venues, because they should be able to enjoy and get involved with jazz.

“We’re always looking to challenge any preconception that enjoying jazz might not be accessible, for whatever reason – whether that’s financial, physical, or even geographical limitations.

“Bringing jazz directly to the residents at Blackwood is really important and part of the overall work we’re trying to do – bringing jazz to audiences who might not have the chance to enjoy it live. We’re looking forward to organising future concerts with Blackwood.”

Broom Court is one of Blackwood’s three care homes, which are designed to provide integrated accommodation and care for customers with a range of physical disabilities. 24 hour care is also offered for customers with more complex disabilities who have higher support needs.

Flora Hay, Care Services Manager at Broom Court, said: “The jazz concert was fantastic and thoroughly enjoyed by our residents. Due to social distancing we had a small number of residents attend the concert, which was shown on a brand-new smart TV we had installed for the occasion.

“Our residents absolutely adored listening to Georgia and Fraser perform – one of our residents in particular was overjoyed and said she loved it. She has quite complex needs and really enjoys music, so it was a really lovely event to organise.”

Blackwood aims to help people live their life to the full, by providing services which support individuals in exercising their right to have choice and control over their lives in a home which is suitable and adaptable to their needs.

As Blackwood works in 29 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, it is more widely dispersed than most other care or housing providers and has embraced the challenges of taking housing and care into innovative areas at a time when funding is increasingly limited.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk

For more information on the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, visit https://edinburghjazzfestival.com/