Sapphire Hair Clinic 6 Great Tips for Choosing a Reliable Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey

Turkey is currently one of the leading hair loss surgery hubs across the globe. With around 370 clinics specialized in handling hair transplants, only Istanbul welcomes millions of people who fly from North Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Central Asia to solve their problems with androgenetic baldness.

However, not every clinic is created equal, so before you take the plunge, it is important to choose the best Turkish clinic through the following tips:

Consider Free Consultation

Most individuals experiencing hair loss are quick to judge that they require transplant services only to find that it is very early for that.

Hence, it is vital to look for a Turkish clinic, which provides consultation services for free before treatment. With this, you will know the cause of your hair loss and the best procedure.

Prioritize the Skills

The best clinics have surgeons who are skilled in different hair transplant methods. Such surgeons may easily perform methods, including DHI hair transplant.

Your transplant surgeon will choose a good method depending on your hair quality, baldness level, and age.

Compare the Price

The price of hair transplant is among the main factors why many patients choose Turkey. Usually, the price is far much lower when compared to those of many other top destinations, including the UK.

The normal range price is from £1500 to £2000. Cheaper does not always mean that you will get poor services. This only means you can have the same services at a cheaper cost in one of the best Turkish clinics.

Look at the Services Provided

For individuals who are considering a transplant procedure for the first time, it is important to put more focus on the results and the whole process. Usually, most patients prefer choosing clinics with different services including transfer and accommodation.

The best hair transplant Turkey clinics offer all these services, and they are usually included in the total price. By choosing such a package price, you save money and don’t have to worry about how comfortable your stay will be.

Determine the Indemnity Insurance

Indemnity insurance is an important and common form of protection across different professions and trades. A perfect Turkish clinic must have indemnity insurance under its name and not the name of a hair transplant surgeon.

Be sure to see the proof of the insurance coverage and pay attention to the name written on it. The clinic can only be reliable when it resembles that of the trading name.

Read Reviews

In daily life, people often consider services after someone’s advice. You may also use this same approach to choose the best Turkish clinic. There are many forums and sites with reviews about clinics.

Read these reviews, and if possible, talk to patients who have already considered the services before. This way, you will learn more about the quality of medical services and the level of assistance.

The Bottom Line!

Baldness and hair loss are serious problems, which can have a negative impact on your psychology. It used to be difficult to get an effective and permanent solution for hair loss in the past, but with the current transplant practices, it’s now possible to have a natural hairline.

However, the success of your treatment depends heavily on the experience and skills of hair transplant surgeons. To have this success, you have to choose the best clinic in Turkey.