Second digital event for Cairneyhill development

The public will have a chance to view revised proposals for a new residential development in Cairneyhill, Fife.

Undertaken by housebuilder Avant Homes, the revised proposals have incorporated revisions from the first digital consultation event on November 19.

The proposals consist of approximately 150 new homes ranging from three to five-bedroom houses, including family and affordable housing. These plans will form Phase 2 of their residential development at Pitdinnie Road.

Avant Homes have now organised a second digital community consultation to provide residents with further information on the emerging proposals.

Through this second consultation process, the developer is seeking input and ideas on the proposed scheme from the public, which will assist in informing the basis of the developer’s proposals.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted to Fife Council in August 2020, highlighting the intent of the developer to lodge a planning application for the development of the site.

With the temporary suspension of public events for major planning applications by the Scottish Government due to COVID-19, community consultations have moved online with the creation of a dedicated website presenting development proposals in detail.