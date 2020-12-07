YODEL is “urgently” investigating a driver after CCTV showed him reversing into a customer’s wall and damaging it before driving off without leaving a note.

Katy Honey, from Benfleet, Essex, was left furious last Thursday after returning home from work to find the destruction.

Luckily, the 35-year-old’s neighbour had witnessed the incident and advised her to review her home CCTV which caught the moment her wall was damaged by the driver.

The footage shows the driver using Katy’s driveway to try and perform a three point turn.

He reverses back, inching towards a low brick wall at the side of Katy’s home.

He then pulls forward, but soon realises it will be too tight for him to pass back onto the road.

He then reverses again, straight into Katy’s wall.

The bricks can be seen bending and warping following the impact as the van driver hastily tries to correct his course.

He then pulls out of the driveway in a plume of smoke without so much as a backwards glance, leaving the wall dented.

Katy took to a Yodel complaints group to share the shocking footage, saying: “Yodel delivered a couple of parcels to me this morning, then kindly the delivery driver reversed into my wall and drives off. Thank God for CCTV.”

The clip has stunned fellow group members.

One user wrote under the post: “I hope you contacted the police.”

Another person said: “These people never cease to amaze. How are they still in business? I guess you’re lucky he didn’t run over your packages.

One member added: “That driving is absolutely shocking.”

And another wrote: “You can actually see the wall move. It must have weakened it.”

Katy revealed today the cost of the damage is still unknown as she is waiting for someone to come out and take a look.

Speaking today, the teaching assistant said: “Our neighbour witnessed it, and took his registration plate down.

“She knocked when I returned back from work with the details and knowing I had CCTV she wrote the time down.

“When I went through our CCTV and saw what he had done, I was obviously very angry that he had no decency to advise us what he had done, but just drove off.”

Yodel have confirmed they are investigating the incident as a “matter of urgency”.

Mike Hancox, CEO at Yodel, said: “We’re disappointed to hear about this incident and thank Ms Honey for bringing it to our attention as the driver’s behaviour clearly does not reflect the values that we stand for.

“We’re investigating this as a matter of urgency and, subject to the outcome, will take necessary action.”