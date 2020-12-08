Artist creates large scale tapestry inspired by shared lockdown experiences

ARTIST Christian Newby has created a large-scale, highly decorative, architectural intervention – a nine metre wide textile ‘wall’ to divide and re-shape the space.

The exhibition will be displayed in Edinburgh’s iconic Dome, opening Collectives 2021 artistic programme.

The images depicted on the tapestry are an intuitive reaction to typical rug and textile design and subvert traditional motifs such as flowers, geometric patterns, birds and shells.

This new piece depicts free-hand organic forms including flowers and branches, all of which are pictorially contained by a large net that envelopes the whole work and is said to allude to people’s shared experience of enclosure during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The artist’s practice focuses on experimental textile production. This new work for his largest exhibition to date combines artist’s mark-making with industrial carpet tufting to explore how questions of labour, authorship and materiality define the fine and applied arts.

“Boredom>Mischief>Fantasy>Radicalism>Fantasy” proposes industrial textile as a structural model for how we tacitly encounter a variety of broader cultural and economic questions.

The tapestry has been made using an industrial hand-held carpet-tufting gun. Through the process of production, Mr Newby explores the potential capacity of this machine as a mark-making tool rather than its primary function in a rote manufacturing process.

As a tool it oscillates between the high-volume of commercial production and the emboldened mastery and skill associated with artisanal hand-crafts.

For this new work, Mr Newby used the tufting gun as a fundamental equivalent to a pencil, spray can, paintbrush, or tattoo needle: using its nimbleness to question how textile works are positioned between craft and fine art.