MORE than one hundred affordable homes are to be built at three sites across Scotland’s central belt.

Loretto Housing Association, which is part of Wheatley Group, has announced plans for 111 new dwellings in Cardonald, Bishopton and Falkirk.

The properties will all be for social rent bringing “much-needed” housing for local people.

The largest development will be at the Bishopton site in Renfrewshire where 58 homes are to be constructed on the site of the former Royal Ordnance Factory.

While in Glasgow, 32 homes are being built for over 55s on the site of the former Berryknowes Resource Centre on Hallrulle Drive in Cardonald.

In Falkirk, 21 new Loretto homes will “breathe new life” into Cobblebrae Farm in Bainsford.

The affordable homes, being built by contractor Sim Building Group, and funded by a £1.8m grant from the Scottish Government, will be next to Cobblebrae Community Woodland.

Loretto Chair Douglas Robin, said: “We are delighted to start work on these three affordable housing developments.

“They will transform previously derelict sites, providing spacious, modern and energy-efficient homes for local people.

“I’m sure the new homes will make a big difference to the quality of life of the people who live in them, and I’m particularly delighted that as part of our investment we’re able to bring forward homes specially designed for older people in Glasgow.”