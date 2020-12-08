The Steven Gerrard impact in the Scottish Premiership

The relegation to the fourth division came in 2012. After countless financial problems, Rangers went bankrupt and started again from zero in Scottish football. They were forced to face the harsh reality and go through a painful way back.

Since then, their rivals Celtic have started to pile trophies across the country. Celtic are the current national champions and won four Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups in that period.

This Saturday (17), Rangers beat Celtic by 2-0 for the 11th matchday of the Scottish Premiership and went four points clear of the rival, with a game in hand as well. The victory broke important marks: since 2009, the Gers have not beaten the Bhoys twice in a row in the league – as a visitor in both matches, as was the case, it has not happened since 1997.

The season is long, there will be 38 games in total. In other words, it is still too early to guarantee that the championship is decided. Anyway, with the solidity shown since 2018/2019, it is possible to say that the Rangers are back, and thanks a lot to the work of their coach.

Steven Gerrard started his career as a coach in July 2018, when he hit the blue side of Glasgow. In the previous two seasons, Rangers’ return to the elite, Celtic strolled and saw Aberdeen finish runner-up. The situation has clearly changed.

In the last 20 rounds of the Scottish Championship, Celtic have two defeats. Just the two of them, at home, for Rangers. Last season, after the triumph of December 2019, Gerrard’s men did not maintain good form and allowed rivals to open up an advantage.

In the end, with the competition interrupted with eight rounds to play due to covid reasons, Celtic were declared Scottish winners, as they were 13 points clear of the second place.

In 11 games played this season, Rangers have won nine and drawn two as a visitor, against both Hibernian and Livingston. The Gers now have the best attack with 26 goals and the best defense with only three conceded.

However, it is true that Celtic had lots of absences for the Old-firm. Neil Lennon, Odsonne Édouard, Ryan Christie, and James Forrest were all out of action.

Within this scenario, Rangers’ victory is still quite impressive. In the 2-0 triumph, Rangers varied tactically during the 90 minutes, moving from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 and also had an inspired defender Connor Goldson, author of both goals.

Steven Gerrard has regained his winning mindset in the locker room and has a good team on hand. Both clubs are in contention for the Europa League too, but the priority will be the Premiership. For Celtic, it is worth the search for the unprecedented title. For the Rangers, to prevent their greatest rivals to bag their fifth championship.

Conclusion

With such fancy numbers and stats, the former Liverpool legend might be taking large steps towards a legend status at Rangers as well. They haven’t beaten Celtic in 9 years, and Stevie G changed this scenario.

Top of the Premiership, playing great football. Now, lots of people keep asking themselves about a possible Liverpool return as a manager. I guess it’s Gerrard’s ultimate goal, to go back to Liverpool and finally lift that Premier League that was denied to him by the Gods of Football.

However, it might not happen in the near future, as Jurgen Klopp’s contract with Liverpool goes at least until 2024, and the German has top priority as for now. At the same time, though, Gerrard is still young for a manager, and the future is bright for him.

It’s really easy to see him staying at Liverpool for more than 10 years after Klopp’s departure. But at the same time, Gerrard should remain focused on Rangers, as a Premier League return with another team that’s not the Reds would feel weird.

