BIZARRE pictures show how a driver was stopped after officers spotted a dead leg in their back window – who was driving with string operated window wipers.

After noticing what appeared to be a leg blocking the rear window, officers pulled the vehicle over.

Further inspection of the vehicle found the legs to be belonging to two dead pigs, which had recently been purchased by the driver of the vehicle.

Police then discovered the driver had no driving license and that the window wipers to the white Volkswagen Touran, where operated by the passenger by using a piece of string.

The shocking discovery was made by members of the North West Motorway Police Group on the M62 yesterday [8th Dec].

Cops shared pictures of the vehicle onto social media, captioning their post: “Vehicle drove passed us on the M62

“After seeing what appeared to be a leg stuck up in the back window we stopped it to find

“2 full dead pigs that had just been purchased! Driver had no driving license & his wipers were being worked by string by the passenger!

“#Crackling.”

The images posted show the two pigs nestled inside the boot of the Touran.

An image of the rear of the vehicle shows the trotters of the dead pigs protruding from the boot area and leaning against the window.

Another picture shared by police shows the string operated window wipers, a long piece of white string can be seen running from the wiper to the inside of the vehicle.

Facebook users have found the pictures of the car hilarious.

Michelle Hopkins said: “Not sure what’s worse. No driving licence. 2 dead pigs or the string operated windscreen wipers.”

Pamela Roberts commented: “Hope when they’re trotted up to Court that the judge/magistrate wipes the floor with them no strings attached.”

Tony Smith posted: “You really can’t make this stuff up can you lol some people really don’t have the intelligence of an amoeba.”

Simon Standerwick also commented: “String operated wipers! Name and shame these absolute fools.”