Hand sanitisation device launched after securing clinical trials

A LIFE saving health product has now launched after securing clinical trials within the NHS and private practices across the UK.

The new piece of equipment, called the Sanitiser Sentinel reminds people passing nearby to use hand sanitiser with voice and light alerts.

The device is said to be the world’s first spoken and visual reminder for hand sanitisation.

The Sentinel is a standalone unit that can is attached above or close to a hand sanitiser or soap dispenser, with an infra-red sensor that detects when a person comes within range of the machine.

When the sensor is set off, a light will flash and the Sentinel will play a recorded and selectable message that will remind the passer-by to wash or sanitise their hands.

The inclusion of such a unit in public settings will ensure that hand sanitisation protocols are followed without the need for a permanent member of staff present.

The product has been launched by Vivian Blick and Neil Norris, based in Gloucestershire, who have a vast knowledge of and experience in the technology and engineering sector.

Vivian Blick, founder of www.sanitisersentinel.com, commented: “In all of my years of global product inventions, manufacturing and production, I don’t think I have ever worked on a project that has the potential to save so many lives.

“We are excited to be launching the world’s first visual and spoken hand sanitisation reminder, that not only saves lives but also helps to limit the spread of harmful diseases.”

The Sentinel has 26 selectable messages and sounds in a number of different languages, with toggles to turn the sound and lights on and off, fit for any circumstance.

Ms Blick added:”It is often easy for people to forget to sanitise their hands, especially when there is no one manning these stations, so this removes the potential for human error.

“The interest and take up that we have already had from both clinical and private organisations alongside global distribution companies shows just how valued this product already is.”