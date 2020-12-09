How to Boost Your Brain Health

It’s one thing to exercise your muscles and joints; it’s another thing entirely to take the time to give your brain a good workout.

When you exercise your brain regularly, you improve your memory, your focus, and your ability to think quickly.

As we age, brain exercises become even more important, which is why it is so important to have a brain workout as regularly as possible no matter how old you are.

Research has highlighted some very quick and easy ways to exercise your brain, so there’s no excuse to avoid exercising the single most important organ in the human body.

1. Jigsaw Puzzles

It doesn’t matter if it’s a 10,000-piece photo or something much, much smaller, jigsaw puzzles are a great workout for your brain.

Not only does regularly completing a jigsaw result in the development of cognitive abilities, but it’s also a protector against visuospatial ageing.

The process of looking at different fragments and placing them in the right place is both a challenge and an exercise that yields a variety of benefits that shouldn’t be overlooked.

2. Slot Games

Your brain is doing multiple actions when you play a casino slot game. You have to have the good hand-eye coordination to ensure that you’re pressing the right buttons and your pattern recognition is getting a thorough workout too.

That means that by playing slot games, either in the casino or online, you are concentrating on the stimuli presented and making quick decisions based on your assessments.

Those slot games are a great brain booster because they mean that your brain is engaged in a conscious activity, ensuring that your brain cells stay active. This is one of the best ways to fight off the risk of memory loss.

3. Learn and Teach

If there’s one way to give your brain a thorough workout, it’s to learn something new. That could be a new language, something practical, or something philosophical.

When we learn new things, new connections are being made in the synapses, and that helps to make your brain stronger and more resilient. For improved memory function, learning something new is incredibly valuable.

So too is teaching others. The process of making your knowledge understandable to other people only strengthens those connections and can even lead to new insights.

4. Eat a Varied Diet

Some foods are great for your brain, but you don’t have to resign yourself to a diet of kale and spinach every day. The simple act of cooking and eating food is recognised as one of the best brain activities to do because it makes use of all five senses. You smell, taste, feel (in your mouth), see, and hear your food, engaging more parts of your brain than you ever can with other activities. Driving a vehicle comes close (apart from the taste) but eating a more varied diet is a surprisingly efficient brain workout that you already do multiple times a day.

Brain exercises don’t have to take over your life. There’s a good chance that you are exercising your brain throughout the day already, often without even realising it. However, when you decide to take a step back and focus on giving your brain a good workout, you’re ensuring that your concentration, memory and mental agility are all going to be as high performance as possible, even as you grow older.