Ice cream parlour serves up the tastes of Christmas

A FULL Christmas dinner experience is on the menu at an Aberdeen dessert parlour this festive season, all in just a few scoops.

Mackie’s 19.2 is well known for its wacky themed flavours and it is not disappointing this year with four handcrafted festive options to choose from.

Following last year’s Christmas Tree flavour, the latest offering will see Aberdonians getting the choice of turkey and cranberry for their main meal and a selection of gingerbread crunch, after- dinner mint or Malteser reindeer for dessert.

The festive flavours – made on the Mackie’s of Scotland Aberdeenshire farm – have now launched – and will be available until stock runs out.

Yvette Harrison, Parlour Manager at Mackie’s 19.2, said: “Our flavours are extra special this year to help get people into the festive mood and lift spirits.

“What better way to do that than combining two of the public’s favourite things, Christmas dinner and ice cream, we think that they will all be interesting but some may be a one-off!

“We wanted to give people an early taste of Christmas and our flavours are perfect for those who can’t wait to tuck in to Christmas dinner – there’s nothing better if you’re trying to get in the spirit as early as possible.

“All four flavours are hand-made limited editions so we would encourage those eager to try, to visit over the next few days to avoid disappointment!”

Mackie’s has previously trialled unusual flavours such as Christmas tree pine needle, haggis with marmalade and brussels sprout.

Yvette Harrison added: “We always like to have a bit of fun with our ice cream flavours in the parlour and this year was no different, especially to bring some much-needed Christmas cheer.

“While the turkey and cranberry ice cream is unlikely to be hitting freezer aisles any time soon, we’d love to know what visitors think- or how many will be brave enough to try it!”

Mackie’s parlour is Mackie’s first and only ice cream parlour, called 19.2 because it’s located exactly 19.2 miles away from Mackie’s Westertown family farm, as the crow flies. The parlour is celebrating its third year of business this December.

As well as a wide range of ice cream, 19.2 serves coffee from local Aberdeen-based Caber Coffee and features two centrepiece chocolate taps – one white and one milk – an ever-flowing source of Mackie’s chocolate, melted for serving over its desserts.