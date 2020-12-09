HIBS boss Jack Ross has heaped praise on ’terrific’ Jamie Gullan and insists it is time for the young striker to realise he belongs in the Premiership.

Gullan, 21, entered the fray with 15 minutes left on the clock against Motherwell on Saturday and, with the scoreline delicately balanced at 1-0 to the Hibees, did not put a foot wrong.

He superbly teed up Stephen McGinn’s clinical late strike which sealed a 3-0 win for the visitors with a smart run and cut-back.

And Ross reckons that will do wonders for the belief of Gullan, who enjoyed a goal-laden loan spell at Raith Rovers last term but has only found the net three times for the Hibees.

“Jamie is in a good place at the moment,” said the Easter Road gaffer. “It’s a case of constantly cajoling him to grow in belief and realise he is a good player and belongs at this level.

“He is training really well at the moment and has been very impressive in the games that we have had.

“It was not easy for him to come on at that time in the Motherwell game, with the match being so finely balanced – but he was terrific in everything that he did.

“He was really, really good. He looked strong, sharp and his decision-making was there.

“Jamie is a good player and he is growing with us. You forget he is just a young man but it is very pleasing for this club that we have players of his age making an important contribution to us winning games.”