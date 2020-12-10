HILARIOUS video shows the moment Motherwell Football Club’s manager is scared by a fake snake left in a changing room by his prankster team.

Gaffer Steve Robinson was filmed marching into the facilities to grab a ball before being startled by the plastic “snake”.

Footage of the moment was shared on social media on Tuesday where it has tickled Twitter users, although the footage was captured earlier in the year.

Motherwell FC changing room to saying that they need more balls before grabbing the ball to be met with a fake snake jumping out.

The short clip begins with 45-year-old Robinson asking: “What are you doing with all the balls?”

He reaches to pick one but before spying the fake snake and jumping back with his arms in the air.

He lets out a loud scream as the object unravels itself in front of the terrified boss.

Robinson appears to stare at the bench petrified before realising he has been pranked.

He then bursts out laughing clutching his hand to his heart and looking relieved.

The comical scene was shared by Twitter user Jack Rearden who has delighted viewers with the post.

William Yates wrote: “Aww mate howling.”

Joseph Neill added: “That scream man.”

John McFauds said: “What the f*** do they have a slow cooker for?”

@paddyqcfc67 wrote: “Ned Flanders Scream.”

And @decostop said: “Didn’t think it was possible for Robinson‘s voice to get any higher.”

Steven Drummond, head groundsman of the training facilities for Motherwell Football Club revealed the joke was played following a cancelled match against St Mirren earlier this year.

He said: “It was just a wee prank. The Motherwell boys are always a good laugh and great and have good sense of community here.

“It was pulled on Stephen and his coaching staff. I got the idea of the prank from my uncle actually after he pulled it on me.

“I bought a fake snake from eBay and then attached fishing wire to it and put it by the ball and the wire by the computer desk.

“I told Stephen he had left one of the balls in the changing room, so he came in to pick it up.

“The prank had already been set up and he was unaware so I gave the fishing wire a wee pull and he screamed in shock when the snake came out.

“It was asked to be kept private by Stephen at the time as he had his court hearing at the time, but it was just shared by Jack and it went viral.”