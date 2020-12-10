SHOCKING images reveal how a lucky motorist cheated death after their vehicle was struck by a tyre that “sheared off” from underneath a car transporter.

North West Motorway Police shared the startling images yesterday of the crushed silver van following the impact.

Luckily, the driver escaped unscathed despite the fact the wheel smashed onto their windscreen.

The pictures, taken on the M60 at Junction 15 near the Worsley Interchange, show how the vehicle has been left with a huge dent in the roof, which has partially caved in.

The windshield is cracked and shattered and has also fallen in on itself onto the driver’s seat.

The wheels can also be seen lying across the central reservation.

While photos of the car transporter show how the wheels have “sheared off” its axles.

The dramatic images were shared by North West Motorway Police, who said: “This is the van that was hit by the tyres from the car transporter, driver had a very lucky escape, photos showing how far the wheels travelled.”

The images have stunned social media users.

Robin Sods wrote under the post: “The wheel must have been bouncing along like a kangaroo and done the pole vault off the windscreen and roof.”

John Baker added: “Someone’s guardian angel working overtime today. And well done to the driver of the van for keeping himself and the van under control.”

Irene Kiely said: “That driver is very lucky to have survived looking at the impact to their van.”

And Adam Richards commented: “Have you ever felt the weight of a truck tyre?

“They’re heavy. It’s the stored rotational force that does the damage.

“Even a car tyre can cause catastrophic damage, that driver is seriously lucky.”