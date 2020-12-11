FAMILIES will waste a total of six years waiting for Brussel Sprouts to boil this Christmas according to a new analysis.

Intu Evolution calculated the standard time it takes to boil a standard 20 cm pan filled with two litres of water against the average number of household in Britain.

They estimated that as a nation we waste about 1.6 million hours waiting for Brussel Sprouts to boil, which would be the equivalent of watching a 75 minute Christmas special of Only Fools and Horses 42,048 times.

The company claims their boiling water taps will remove this hassle speeding up the process for cooking the Christmas dinner, which is about thee hours.

They estimate in that period of time it would take the nation to cook Brussel Sprouts you could have made the Christmas dinner 17,520 time.

Intu Evolution has brought up other suggestions such as watching the Queen’s Speech which is about ten minutes could be watched 315,360 times.

Families could have played 105,120 half hour game of charades in the time to cook Brussel Sprouts this year.

A two hour socially distanced pantomime could be watched about 26,280 times or a 150 minute board game could have been played 21,024 times.

The findings come as time nationwide restrictions prevent millions of families from socialising indoors and is to be temporarily be lift from December 23 to 27th with each nation adopting their own approach to the ‘Christmas bubble.’

An Intu boiling water tap also adds to a more sustainable Christmas, saving energy from boiling multiple pots at a time and avoiding those energy surges while everyone is cooking dinner or getting a brew in the Christmas special ad breaks.

The analysis was carried out by boiling water tap manufacturer Intu Evolution. Their technical director David Culshaw said: “This year Christmas will be unlike any other.

“For many of us it will be the first time in months that we can spend time with friends and family indoors.

“So, we’re going to want to make the most of it. Our calculation shows that, as a nation, collectively we waste a colossal six years waiting for pans of Brussel Sprouts to come up to the boil.

“An INTU hot water tap eliminates this immediately – allowing you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time focusing on what matters most – your loved ones.”