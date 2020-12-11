THE University Of Dundee’s annual Candelit Carol Service will be encouraging viewers to donate to a charity that provided practical and emotional support to unpaid carers.

Dundee Carers Centre provided valuable support to some of Dundee’s most vulnerable people during lockdown.

The event hosted by the university’s chaplaincy team will feature, carols sung by the choir and lessons read by students and staff.

The service will be broadcast online via the University of Dundee YouTube channel from 5pm on Sunday December 13, with those watching asked to make a donation to support the work of the charity.

This year’s event will take place online and will be asked to donate via the Dundee Carers centre website.

The charity offers practical, emotional and peer support, along with dedicated services for young carers who often have to juggle school work and caring for a family member.

The Rev Dr Fiona Douglas, University Chaplain, said: “This year the sense of separation, loneliness and loss will be sharply felt. It is important, therefore, to come together as one community at Christmas.

“I am sure we have all missed loved ones, friends, or even neighbours, throughout this pandemic, but for many having daily contact with others is a lifeline. Dundee Carers Centre has always done such incredible work and never has it been as important as it has been throughout 2020.”

Lucinda Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer at Dundee Carers Centre said: “We are delighted to be the charity beneficiary this year of the University of Dundee’s Candlelit Carol Service.

“For over 30 years, Dundee Carers Centre has been providing information, advice, support and services to people who care for a family member, neighbour or friend and disabled people. This pandemic has had a significant impact on carers, disabled people and their families and it is important that they know there is support available to them.”