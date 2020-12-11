A SCOTTISH open source business has partnered with a German business that will give businesses full control of their data and digital sovereignty.

SalesAgility in Stirling has teamed up with Nextcloud GmbH, a German content collaboration platform.

The move will bring two leading open source communities together to create an integrated user experience that will give businesses full control of their data.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software provider will integrate their flagship Suite CRM solution with Nextcloud to provide a comprehensive dashboard that will display activities from Suite CRM and receive notifications from inside Nextcloud.

The companies software is released under an open source license meaning they can be freely used, modified and shared. This will allow them to host-on-premises or opt for cloud hosting when using the software.

Dale Murray, CEO at SalesAgility said: “Our vision is to transform the CRM market by creating a powerful, flexible and user focused open-source solution.

“SuiteCRM provides users with a central repository for all customer data enabling key insights that can be used to enhance and nurture business relationships.

“By building relationships with technologies such as Nextcloud we are not only enhancing the productivity of our customers but working with communities who share our vision and value of giving customers full control over their data and systems.”

Frank Karlitschek, Founder and CEO at Nextcloud GmbH said: “Our customers are looking for a great user experience from their content collaboration platform, empowering users to access and work with their data and communicate wherever they are.

“Nextcloud enterprises optimise the productivity of their teams while keeping data secure and integrating with a variety of other technologies.

“The integration with SuiteCRM enables our users to access crucial customer data directly from within their collaboration environment. Connecting in such a way with fellow open source communities multiplies the benefits of open ecosystems for our mutual customers.”