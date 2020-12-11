What Are Common Health Issues That Men Face?

Remember when you were a kid and you were completely invincible? You could fall down and get right back up. Or scrape up your elbow but keep on playing. A common cold wasn’t going to keep you down. And you barely knew what cancer was, let alone did you worry about it. You didn’t need to think about your health, because you felt immune to everything. Well, as you age, that invincibility starts to fade away. It becomes painfully clear that health concerns are real and can be scary for you and your family. As a man, you are not immune to illness. It may be time to start taking some of your health concerns seriously.

Men and women have biological differences that can determine your future health. So for men, there are certain areas and conditions you should be aware of so you can take preventative steps for your own wellbeing. While everyone’s body is different, there are some common illnesses and diseases that affect men more commonly. Let’s examine some of these health issues so you can stay proactive and work to guarantee you can live a long and happy life.

Mental Health Concerns

Your overall health and wellbeing don’t just concern your physical body, but your mind as well. Men suffer from depression and anxiety in higher numbers than you might think and suicide is a cause of death for far too many individuals. Because of societal norms, you may feel unable to express your emotions or feel crushed under the weight of expectations and financial pressure. You need to monitor your depression with the help of therapy and, if needed, medication. You are not weak for needing to speak with someone about your emotions. You are brave and strong. Not to mention that taking care of your mental health can help lower high blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and lead to an overall happier, healthier life.

Sometimes your mental health struggles can be anxiety-based. While there are professional treatment options, maybe you just need something to help ease your mind and relax you. CBD from Plain Jane can help calm your thoughts, lead to better sleep, and improve your wellness. Consult with your doctor to see if CBD oil or other hemp products may be a solution to help lower your anxiety.

Erectile Dysfunction

As time goes on, older men may have issues performing sexually which can lead to lower self-esteem and other health complications. Lucky for you, there are plenty of medications that can help you with erectile dysfunction. The best way to find the right medicine for you at great prices is by consulting your primary care physician and getting a prescription. Then research a pharmacy discount to find the cheapest medicine for your needs. These simple coupons can help you maintain that healthy lifestyle and get you back to a healthy sex life.

Liver Disease

Your liver is a vital part of your digestive system. It helps you absorb your nutrients and get rid of toxic material inside your body. Men can be at high risk for liver diseases including cirrhosis, viral hepatitis, or liver cancer to name a few. Using a high amount of alcohol and tobacco can increase your risk of liver diseases.

Alcohol Abuse

Speaking of alcohol, substance abuse is another one of the common health issues for men. Men are more likely to suffer from an alcohol-related illness, accident, or death than women are. As a man, you’re more likely to engage in binge drinking or become an alcoholic. This can lead to further issues such as aggression and domestic violence. Consuming a large amount of alcohol each week can lead to further health risks like a higher risk of cancer or infertility. Of course, everything is okay in moderation, but if your alcohol use is high, that may come with unwanted, dangerous side effects.

Cardiovascular Complications

Your heart is the most important organ in your body. It keeps everything powered and running as it should be. Men can be at a higher risk for cardiovascular complications, especially as they age. In fact, cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death for men. Heart attack, stroke, or heart failure are all examples of serious cases of this disease. You can stay on top of this health risk with regular exercise, managing high cholesterol, and monitoring your blood pressure. Talk to your doctor about your risk factors including family history, obesity, and lack of physical activity. When caught in the early stages, you can usually bounce back from a cardiovascular disease issue, but be sure to stay on top of it so you can stay around for a long time.

Skin Cancer

Cancer is a horrible disease that affects millions of people around the world. For men, skin cancer is the most common. Men are less likely than women to wear sunscreen and they can traditionally spend longer outside. While cancer treatments are improving and being revolutionized, you still want to avoid a difficult fight. Perform monthly skin exams to check for any abnormalities and stay out of direct sunlight to lower your risk.

Prostate Cancer

Another cancer that only affects men is prostate cancer. Since women don’t have a prostate, their risk decreases to zero. Your prostate is a part of the reproductive system and helps your body pass urine. The risk for prostate cancer is greater for older men, but can still be found in younger men. This is the second most common cancer that men will experience.

HIV/AIDS

When the HIV/AIDS epidemic first started spreading, there wasn’t much information about what exactly it was. Usually, symptoms start out like a common cold, but can weaken your immune system and ultimately lead to death. Plenty of advancements have been made to get to a point where an HIV diagnosis is no longer an immediate death sentence. You’ll want to form healthy habits within your sex life to avoid the risks of contracting HIV or AIDS. For men who sleep with men, your risk is much higher and you should consider getting tested somewhat regularly.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a fairly common health issue that affects millions of individuals worldwide. You can either contract type 1 or type 2 diabetes. This means your body has trouble producing its own insulin or issues with storing it inside the body. Most adult cases are of type 2 diabetes with risk factors like obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Usually, this disease is easily treatable by implementing some healthy habits, a healthy diet, and by administrating your own insulin.

Respiratory Diseases

Have you ever had a crazy coughing fit where all of the sudden it was terribly hard to breathe? Imagine that happening all the time. Respiratory diseases can be a high health risk for men. Trouble with your lungs is no joking matter and can make it difficult for you to breathe and get oxygen to all the systems in your body that need it. These issues can also lead to lung cancer, emphysema, or COPD.

Accident and Injury

Men can often feel invincible which leads to doing some pretty stupid stuff. Random accidents can be a leading cause of injury or death for men. From car accidents to traumatic brain injury to firework mishaps, there are plenty of dangerous activities for you to avoid to stay healthy.