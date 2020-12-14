AN UNEXPLODED World War Two bomb has been discovered by locals on the Isle of Wight.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed to the B3323 in Shorwell, after police arrived and identified the dangerous device.

Police were first alerted to the object at around 10am on Friday and raced to the scene to set up a protective cordon.

Whilst awaiting the arrival of a Military Bomb Disposal Unit, officers managed to snap a picture of the device.

The image, shared to Facebook, shows the rusty, metal object lying on the ground.

A tape measure indicates the device is just over a foot long, but its colour means it blends in seamlessly with its surroundings.

Writing about the discovery, Isle of Wight police said: “Well, it’s certainly turning out to be a shift that is keeping us all busy on the Island today.

“A wide variety of incidents have been dealt with so far and we’ve only just made it past lunchtime!

“One incident worthy of mentioning is the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb which has been unearthed in Shorwell.

“Colleagues from Response and Patrol are currently awaiting the arrival of a Military Bomb Disposal Unit so that the device can be further assessed and dealt with accordingly.”

The image has had social media users in disbelief, with many admitting they would have no idea about the danger.

Helen Casey wrote: “Wow I would have picked that up and moved it out of the way I would not have thought of it being a bomb.”

Lewis Richmond added: “Not being funny, but that would have been picked up and thrown for my dog to fetch, thank god it wasn’t me who found it.”

And Audrey Rogers said: “Stay safe. It makes you wonder what else is still lurking around since the last war.”

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “We were called just before 10am to a report of an unexploded ordnance being found on land in Cheverton Shute, Shorwell.

“Officers put a cordon in place and Explosive Ordnance Disposal called.”