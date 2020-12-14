Why Working in Healthcare Is Treated as a Status Symbol Among the Asian Community

When you visit a doctor’s office or an emergency room in America, it’s common to see that many, maybe even most, of the institution’s medical professionals are of Asian descent. Asians, mostly from south and east Asia, comprise over 17% of all physicians in the United States while making up only over 5% of the U.S. population.

Why are Asians so prevalent amongst physicians and nurse practitioners? Is being a healthcare professional a status symbol in Asian communities? Continue reading to find out.

America is a nation of immigrants.

Some forget is that the United States is a nation of immigrants. Only a minuscule percentage of the 330 million people who call the United States home that can claim native roots. America has flourished because immigration has been its fuel.

The main thing that has allowed America to thrive as a nation for as long as it has is that it’s the prime destination for the brightest minds and most talented people in the world. Unfortunately, many developing countries are fighting a brain drain because those with the most potential want to be in a land of opportunity. America benefits greatly from its status as the world’s preeminent economic superpower in that it’s the top destination for professionals in numerous fields, not just health care.

Why do Asians do so well in school?

When your family has been in America for generations, it’s kind of easy to take opportunities for granted and let them pass you by. First and second-generation immigrants often have a much different experience. Because opportunities usually aren’t as plentiful in other countries, they relish the opportunities that many of us either squander or altogether ignore.

When you look at why Asians seem to do so well in school, it appears to be a cultural phenomenon more so than a genetic one. Simply put, the Asian community puts a higher emphasis on education than families from the U.S. and Western Europe. It’s not a matter of competency but of values.

With the cost of tuition in America, it makes sense that immigrant communities, and the Asian community, in particular, would put a premium on not only going attending college but excelling in the classroom. Colleges reward excellence, and getting great grades opens the door for scholarships and advanced degrees.

Many white, black, or Latinx American students are satisfied with getting their associate’s or bachelor’s degree in nursing, a field not always associated with advanced degrees. Asian students are more likely to push for their master’s degree, or MSN for Nursing, which opens up better career opportunities in the nursing field.

If you want to see how much potential you have as a nurse, don't stop at your bachelor's degree. This country needs frontline medical professionals now more than ever. Right now, doctors and nurses are the true superheroes.

Is working in healthcare a symbol of status in the Asian community?

So, the question that started this all is, do Asians really see being a medical professional as a symbol of status? The short answer is yes. However, being a health care professional is seen as a symbol of status in all most every community the world over.

When kids are young and just starting to learn about the many professions and how they impact society, most parents encourage their young to pursue careers as doctors, lawyers, teachers, and nurses. Two of those four professions are in health care. Why is that? Because we all know that the healthcare industry will be around even if all else fails, and healing people will always be a lucrative and rewarding career.