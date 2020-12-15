CRAIG GORDON insists he will be more than happy to give Hearts boss Robbie Neilson the lowdown on his former Celtic teammates.

However, the Tynecastle number one reckons his expertise is unlikely to be needed in the build-up to Sunday’s Scottish Cup final.

The Scotland internationalist enjoyed a trophy-laden six years at Parkhead, winning 12 major honours.

However, Gordon left the Hoops to rejoin his boyhood heroes during the summer after falling down the pecking order – and could now be part off the side which ends Celtic’s dominance of domestic silverware.

“The gaffer hasn’t asked for my advice on the Celtic team – but there is still a little time leading up to the final,” smiled Gordon. “Even if I did have a lot of information, they are full of quality in that team and if they turn up and play as they can then it will be a very difficult task for us.

“But if there is anything I can help with, and the gaffer wants to ask then I’ll tell him whatever he wants to know, albeit things have changed a little bit there since the start of the season.

“I’m sure the coaches have got it covered with the analysis.”

And while Gordon is more aware than most of the quality in the Celtic dressing room, he is adamant Championship Hearts can spring an almighty upset at the national stadium.

His only regret is that no fans will be in attendance for the showpiece game.

“It’s exciting. It’s going to be a huge game and huge occasion,” he told teammate Andy Halliday in an interview presented by Carabao.

“It’s a shame it won’t be with fans but for us to give ourselves that opportunity is special.

“They are the toughest of opponents but we have given ourselves a chance – it’s one game and anybody can win a single game.”