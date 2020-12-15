More than 400 staff at the University of Edinburgh have offered to spend time with students remaining in the city because of Covid restrictions.

The University has organised a range of activities to support students staying in the Capital whose families live elsewhere, particularly those from other countries.

Staff and alumni who live in the city will meet up with students for socially-distanced outdoor activities, such as running, cycling or walking.

Students who are keen to get and about, but would rather not do it alone, can book timeslots through an online booking form.

Some 3,000 slots are available throughout the University’s winter holidays, including on Christmas Day.

A survey found more than 2,700 University of Edinburgh students will be staying in the city when the University shuts down from 21 December to 8 January.

The initiative aims to create a safe environment for students to meet other people, make friends or learn something new.

Further activities include outdoor boot camps, running groups, walking tours, volunteering opportunities and virtual events such as podcasts and quizzes.

Those staying in University accommodation can also enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Christmas Day.

Professor Colm Harmon, Vice-Principal Students at the University of Edinburgh, said: “I am delighted so many of our staff are supporting our students at what can be a difficult time of year.

“This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, and it is wonderful to see our community pull together in this way.”