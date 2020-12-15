A GRUMPY looking dog has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to Jim Carrey’s Grinch.

Two-year-old pug Stanley has been delighting social media users ever since owner Beth Bartlett shared photos of him online on Sunday.

The 50-year-old, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, posted snaps of her pooch alongside the Canadian actor as part of a lookalike challenge.

The images show brown pug Stanley looking unimpressed as he stares towards the camera.

He bears the Grinch’s trademark frown, as well as light yellow eyes similar to those of the cantankerous creature.

Underneath is a photo of Carrey in full Grinch get-up, pulling a similar expression to Stanley.

Dog rescuer Beth shared the hilarious pictures and said: “He’s a rescue and when we had his DNA done, we were astounded he wasn’t part Pug, part Grinch.

“Stanley says ‘thank you for all the love’.

“For those of you wondering, his DNA revealed he’s 50% Pug, 25% Pekingese, 12.5% Griffon Bruxellois, 12.5% other terrier. Not even 1% Grinch: a travesty.”

Her post has racked up more than 9,000 likes and had many people marveling at the similarity.

Rebecca Al-nashee wrote under Beth’s post: “I can’t believe it. He looks so much like the grinch, I’m in love.”

Tara Jazikoff said: “hoooly s***.”

Liz Stevenson wrote: “Some of those DNA kits just aren’t accurate. You can definitely see the family resemblance however he got the handsome part.”

Geneviève Binette added: “Sorry DNA, but that’s pure Grinch.”

And Lolli Bari said: “I literally don’t believe this at all. I demand a recheck.”Speaking today, Beth said: “I’m involved in dog rescue and put out an appeal to my rescue contacts for a small dog for a friend of a friend.

“One of my rescue friends, who runs a rescue in Wales, shared the above photo of Stan as a possible match. He was five months old and I took one look at his picture and thought, omg it’s the Grinch.

“We ended up adopting him two days later and picked him up aged five months. That was two years ago.

“We got his DNA done and the standing joke was everyone being convinced he’d be identified as a GrinchPug.

“You can imagine our disbelief when zero Grinch was found in his DNA profile. He also sings, well throws his head back and howls, when you whistle”.

Carrey brought the Grinch to life in the 2000 film of the same name based on the book originally written by Doctor Seuss, titled, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The story centres on the grouchy cave-dwelling creature who lives with his loyal dog Max on Mount Crumpit.

The Grinch despises Christmas and comes up with a plan to ruin it and upset the warm-hearted Whos who inhabit the town below.

In 2018, an animated version was released starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.