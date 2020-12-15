THIS is the moment a young girl with Tourette’s syndrome almost spoils Christmas for her young brothers by blurting out: “Santa’s not f****** real.”

Mum Jodie Lynn had to cover up after her daughter Nicole’s outburst in the back of the family car last Monday.

In the clip, 13-year-old Nicole can be seen sitting in the rear of the vehicle beside her brothers Jayden, 10, and Freddie, 8 having just divulged what she has bought them for Christmas.

As the video begins, Nicole can be heard saying: “It is all under Mum’s bed, take a look if you wish.”

Her brothers Jayden and Freddie can be heard cheering in jubilation after Nicole’s slip-up.

Nicole then continues: “And all of the other presents can be found under there, as Santa is not f****** real!”

There is a moment of horror, before Nicole quickly exclaims “Oh s***!” after realising she has spilled the beans for her young brothers.

36-year-old Jodie explained that Nicole had been telling her brothers about the Nerf gun and game she had bought them, which set off one of her tics.

Luckily, she has been able to cover, as she explained: “Thankfully they still believe in Santa as I tell them that Nicole doesn’t always mean what she says when she tics.

“Granted it makes it harder as I never normally lie to them, but this year the magic is still there.

“This wasn’t the first time she has said it, she’s had this tic a while. They literally just agree with her now as they don’t take what she says to heart or as the truth.

“I’ve had to explain that she doesn’t mean what she says as sometimes her tics can be quite abusive.”

Thankfully, the mum-of-three saw the funny side and took to TikTok to share the hilarious clip.

The caption on the video reads: “The Christmas period with my daughter and her complex tic disorder/tourettes.”

Since sharing the video last Saturday, the clip has been viewed over 100,000 times and commented on extensively by Tiktok users who have been left in stitches.

@sin3ad3_mc said: “I’m dying.”

@kieranp774 commented: “Legend.”

@lorrainelane0 posted: “Bless you all.”

And @tocade2 replied: “Far as I can see she got a brilliant mum in you and she is a remarkable and wonderful person too.”