Scottish Government to protect 30% of Scottish land by 2030

THE Scottish Government has proposed to tackle biodiversity loss by planning to protect 30% of its land for nature by 2030.

The plans were announced by Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham being published in a new “Statement of Intent on Biodiversity”.

The proposals set out the Scottish Government’s priorities for tackling loss of biodiversity as part of an approach to ending the countries contribution to climate change and ecological decline.

The announcement comes ahead of the publication of the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Plan update.

Nature-based solutions to climate challenge are expected to form a key part of the update.

Restoring peatland and woodland creation will be at the heart of the proposals and are bolstered by an additional £500 million of previously committed investment in the natural economy.

Currently, 37% of Scotland’s marine environment receives protection with 22.7% of terrestrial land protected for nature.

The Statement commits to increasing protection on land to 30% by 2030 and examining options to extend this even further.

Ms Cunningham launched the Statement at a summit convened to discuss the enormous opportunities in restoring Scotland’s peatland areas and how to make this happen at the scale required.

Ms Cunningham said: “Dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss is one of the most important challenges of this generation.

“It requires global action and Scotland has played a key leadership role in international negotiations, agreeing ‘The Edinburgh Declaration’ with international partners.

“We have committed to maintaining or exceeding EU environmental standards and we are determined to continue to play our part in global efforts – cooperating with friends in Europe and around the world in the run up to the UN Biodiversity COP15 in China next year.

Other commitments in the document include plans to support new, locally driven projects that aim to improve ecological connectivity, endorsing the ‘Leaders’ Pledge for Nature’ presented at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, and developing a new national strategy on biodiversity.

Ms Cunningham added: “The recent addition of 16 new sites to our MPA network demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to lead by example on marine environmental protection too.

“37% of our seas are now protected, exceeding the proposed international target to achieve 30% of global MPA coverage by 2030.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, nature based solutions such as woodland creation, peatland restoration, urban green infrastructure, regeneration, and a great range of sustainable enterprises will not only help the environment but create jobs helping us build a greener, more inclusive economy.”

NatureScot Chief Executive Francesca Osowska praised the plans by the Government, Ms Francesca said: by 2023“These plans are an excellent step to transforming how we interact with, and care for, nature in every aspect of our lives.”