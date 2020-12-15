TAGGART star Blythe Duff has teamed up with a local Fife busker to record a festive cover of a Christmas Classic.

Duff, who played Jackie Reid in the hit show, has recruited the vocal talents of singer Cameron Duff for a reworking of Fairytale of New York.

The duo have also produced a video to rival that of The Pogues’ Shane McGowan and Kirsty McCall, directed by Duff’s friend, Michael J Ferns.

The video, released today, centers on the story of a mother and son’s love, with all proceeds of the single going to Nordoff Robbins and ACT the Actors’ Children’s Trust.

Director Michael J Ferns, who used to watch Duff filming scenes at his grandparents house as a child, said:“You would be hard pushed to find someone who owes more to Blythe and Taggart as a professional inciting incident.

“It would have been an unforgivable betrayal of my 12 year old self had I not jumped at the chance!

“It’s not really obvious to me precisely what we’ve made, it’s part music video, part short film I suppose.

“Positive mother-son relationships are portrayed so rarely in music. There’s something uniquely evocative and relatable about exploring truly unconditional love – none of the jealousy of romance and exclusivity of sex.

“It’s human and complex, sure, but it’s wholesome and uplifting in exactly the way we all need most right now.”

The story, developed by Ferns and Lawrence Smith, follows fictional musician Gary who has left his native Glasgow to conquer New York following encouragement by his mum Chrissy.

However, between a gambling addiction and a global pandemic, the Fairytale looks set for an unhappy ending.

The magical retelling, released on Friday, was created with the input of Scott Wood and Mhairi Marwick who lent their musical talents to project.