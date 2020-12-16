5 things you need to know about fulvic acid 

If you’re interested in all things health and wellness, you’ve probably heard about fulvic acid already. If not, it’s time to get acquainted with it and learn why so many people are interested in this ingredient that seems to be taking over the wellness scene. Although fulvic acid didn’t get the attention it deserved in the past, in recent years it has become one of the main health ingredients in the wellness world and it’s gaining more popularity by the day. So, what’s the big deal with fulvic acid anyway? Read on and you’ll find out.

A healthier gut

When talking about fulvic acid benefits, gut health is at the top of the list. As any health professional will tell you, a healthy body starts from the gut. The human gut is populated with a vast and diverse array of bacteria, both good and bad. Ideally, there should be a balance between the microorganisms residing in the gut, but unfortunately a lot of people suffer from an imbalanced gut which leads to issues such as diarrhea, constipation, bloating, food allergies etc. One of the most notable positive effects of fulvic acid supplements is increasing the number of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system’s microbiome, thus restoring gut health.

Enhanced nutrient absorption

Fulvic acid is also known for ensuring better nutrient absorption. It can do that thanks to its ability to attract and bind molecules such as electrolytes, trace minerals, fatty acids, probiotics or prebiotics. Therefore it supports the process of transporting nutrients to the cells throughout the body, ensuring better nutrient absorption and boosting cellular function. That can also help develop a stronger immune system and keep you body protected from inflammation and other health issues.

Supporting brain health

Some research shows that fulvic acid might also be effective in promoting brain health. A study conducted in 2011 revealed that the antioxidants in fulvic acid can prove beneficial for protecting the brain against cognitive impairment and ward off serious neurodegenerative ailments such as Alzheimer’s. Although more research has to be done in this area, there are high hopes for fulvic acid to become part of the treatment scheme for cognitive disorders.

Energy booster

Since fulvic acid can reduce free radical damage and lower inflammation levels, it comes as no surprise that people who take it as a supplement experience a significant boost in their energy levels. When going through stressful times or when dealing with anxiety and sleep issues, fulvic acid can provide the support you need, helping your body stay strong and improving your overall health and quality of life.

Detox powerhouse

When in need of a detox, fulvic acid is your safest bet. With its abilities to cleanse the body of heavy metals and other toxins, fulvic acid can be considered a detox powerhouse. Once your body gets rid of all the toxic waste it has accumulated in time, you’ll see a notable improvement in mood, energy levels, sleep quality and concentration.