VEGANS meals are said to cost less than those who eat meat and fish according to a new study.

The new study found that plant based meals cost 40% less than their meat counterparts as well as taking one third less time to prepare.

The new research published by Kantar was commissioned by Veganuary, a non-profit vegan organisation.

The findings, taken from a sample of 11,000 people, are said to show that a main meal containing meat, fish or poultry costs, on average, £1.77 per person.

In contrast a plant-based main meal costs 40% less at just £1.06 per person, this is a saving of 71p per person per meal.

A meat or fish-based lunch takes 18.9 minutes to prepare, on average, whereas a plant-based lunch is 37% quicker at only 12 minutes

A dinner can take 37.5 minutes to prepare if it contains meat or fish on average, whereas a plant-based dinner is said to be 32% quicker at just 25.4 minutes.

Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s Head of Communications, says: “The Covid pandemic has sparked a huge increase in people interested in trying a plant-based diet – whether for their health or the health of our planet, but it has also sadly caused economic loss for many.

“This new study shows that people can protect their health, the planet and their pocketbook with a plant-based diet.”

The research further adds that Vegan households allegedly spend 8% less per grocery trip, on average, than non-vegan households of a similar size.

The average vegan shopping basket is said to cost £16.47 while a non-vegan basket is £17.91