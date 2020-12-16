“Two of a kind” duplex hits the market at UK’s top luxury development

A DREAM three-bedroom apartment that features a one and a half height living room with stunning triple aspect views has hit the market for £1.25 million.

The much-anticipated end duplex in the completed West Wing of The Crescent by CALA Homes (East) is one of the last chances to buy a home within this highly popular first phase.

The 2,000sq ft home, more than twice the size of an average home in Scotland, boasts an enhanced-height open plan living area with soaring feature windows. The living area extends out onto a spacious private terrace.

Overlooking the lounge, which boasts views towards the historic Chapel of the estate’s iconic Playfair Building, is a separate dining area and kitchen, designed by Kitchens International.

The three double bedrooms are set to the secluded leafy rear of the property and spread across two floors, each complete with its own en-suite bathroom. Each of the bedrooms overlook the treeline of the Water of Leith walkway, offering a private, peaceful space for buyers.

Due to its location at the end of the West Wing, the layout appears just once in this phase, with its mirror image not launching until next year.

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Those on the hunt for their next move recently have been looking for the following key priorities: plenty of modern living space and private outdoor space, and a home office, all of which are included in this home.

“The duplex has plenty of space for families, professionals and downsizers alike, with an extra third bedroom and study area making it ideal for those working from home.

“Another thing which creates a true feature here is the vast greenery of the estate and the spectacular views. The Crescent is blessed by its location, embracing the original Donaldson’s building and offering views across the 18 acre estate, and to the Pentlands beyond.

“This duplex goes one beyond, with huge windows not just to the south, but also to the east and to the northern tree lined rear – ensuring a bright home.

“We’re delighted to be reaching the end of the first wing at this special project, and with four further apartments sold recently, we really are down to final homes in this phase.

“A number of properties are furnished so you can view them alongside our two showhomes – the development is open daily by appointment, and has a range of properties to suit all lifestyles including apartments with gardens, spacious duplexes and a stunning ground floor one-bedroom apartment with an expansive terrace.”

Designed by acclaimed architect Richard Murphy OBE, The Crescent comprises some of the most sought-after new residencies in the city and is CALA’s most award-winning development.

The Crescent is a cutting-edge interpretation of Georgian architecture and design principles and boasts a number of USPs which make it a milestone development within the UK.

It is home to Scotland’s most comprehensive provision of electric vehicle charging, with infrastructure in place for all 84 properties to access their own electric vehicle charging point via private underground parking.

Residents of The Crescent also benefit from 18 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds – the largest shared garden in the city, as well as direct access to the Water of Leith walkway.

With prices from £595,000 to £1,750,000, The Crescent has a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses available.

Buyers at The Crescent may also be eligible for CALA’s Assisted Move Service, which helps buyers make the move to their new home as smooth as possible – including helping to secure a home while they sell their existing home, and contributing to agent fees and removal costs.

For more information or to arrange an appointment, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/the-crescent-at-donaldsons/ or call 0131 341 2667.