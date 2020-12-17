A TOBY Carvery chef has been sacked after cutting their finger while carving meat and handing a customer a “blood stained” plate.

Daniella Maria from Redhill, Surrey, was left horrified following the incident on Friday.

She posted revolting images online show the “bloodied” plate which she says was given to her by a staff member at the Redstone Hill branch.

Toby Carvery has since confirmed the server has been sacked and said they will be working with the local environment health team to re-train their staff.

Reigate and Banstead Borough Council also confirmed they are investigating the Toby Carvery in Redhill for breach of food safety.

Stomach-churching images show white plates spattered with a red, viscous fluid that is blood.

Along the rim, fingerprints appear to be visible amid the splotches.

One snap shows a slice of meat soaked in gravy surrounded by the red patches.

A horrified Daniella took to Facebook later that day to complain about the incident.

She said: “The chef cut his finger when he was carving the meat, but didn’t say anything he just carried on serving my food while his finger was dripping blood all over my plate.

“He knew his finger was bleeding and didn’t say anything and still served the food to me. Fuming. Absolutely f****** disgusting will never eat in here, again.”

She later added she planned to report the restaurant to the council.

The images have disgusted social media users.

Sophie Dodson wrote under the post: “That is vile.”

Adie Anne added: “What the f***. I hope you don’t just settle with an apology and get a refund.”

Michaela Chapman replied: “That is disgusting and to actually hand you the same plate too.”

And Stephen Abbs said: “How strange is that. My boss said he was sitting opposite someone in a Toby Carvery and he was just talking about this and it turns out it was you. How strange.”

Daniella added: “It’s absolutely disgusting. I was taking my disabled client for her Christmas dinner and they ruined it, so angry.

“I didn’t touch it. The chef kept looking over at me to see if I was going to eat it as well, and still didn’t say anything.”

A spokesman for Toby Carvery Redhill: “ “The server involved has since left the business.

“We will be providing our team with full refresher training and working closely with local environmental health officials to review our procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”

“We would like to reassure our guests that we take hygiene and the quality standards of the food we serve very seriously. We would like to apologise to Daniella for her experience. ”

A spokeswoman for Reigate and Banstead Borough Council said: “We take all allegations like this seriously and our Environmental Health team, who are responsible for food safety issues, are in the process of investigating.

“Surrey County Council’s Trading Standards team have made us aware of this incident, although we haven’t received a complaint directly.”