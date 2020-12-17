Top Manufacturers of Aluminum Windows and Doors Globally

The evolution in the building and construction industry has seen various innovations taking place.

Manufacturers have come up with ways of creating more aesthetic, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly materials for the work.

An ideal example is in manufacturing windows and doors Edmonton.

Previously, wood has been the dominating material for making these products. But, with these advancements, materials such as aluminum have found their way in creating such products.

Although aluminum’s initial products were too heavy, the evolution has allowed the production of lightweight yet durable aluminum products for roofing, windows, and door manufacturing.

According to North Tech windows and doors Edmonton, some of the manufactures that have performed exceptionally well in aluminum door and window production are:

YKK AP

This is a Japanese manufacturer that produces a wide array of products besides doors and windows. The company is eco-friendly and maximizes the use of old aluminum products to create beautiful alloy sheets and curtain walls, all of high quality.

The manufacturer ensures their products are easy to use, durable, energy-efficient, and lightweight.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

It is a New York company that produces outstanding aluminum doors and windows. Additionally, it has been listed in the New York Stock Exchange to allow aluminum trading to the public.

Contractors are always content with this company’s products and feel confident recommending its products to their clients. Customers enjoy getting impeccable door and window styles, energy-efficient, durable, and easy to install products.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc. has 3 series of construction windows, which are: Premium, Pro, and the Builders series. Each of the series is differentiated from the other based on features and price. The higher the price, the many the features, and the better the quality. If you are not looking for new construction windows, replacement options are available too.

The company also has a door variety. They come as replacement or new patio doors.

PGT, Inc.

It was the pioneer of impact-resistant doors and windows in the US. Today, PGT is among the top companies with authority in impact-resistant products. The company produces lightweight doors and windows that are customizable, heavy-duty, and have mechanically fastened corners and laminated glass. You can order your windows and doors Edmonton and you won’t regret their services.

PGT provides warranties for their products and has Energy Stars logo for energy-efficiency qualifications. Warranties provided by this company are extensive to create confidence in their customers.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee is a US-based company that provides architectural solutions to contractors. They offer window frames, curtain walls, and storefront systems, all made from aluminum. Basically, everything you need for the exterior finishing of a house is available from this manufacturer.

Subsidiaries under apogee:

Wausau : they customize aluminum curtain walls and window systems

: they customize aluminum curtain walls and window systems Sotawall : deals with fabricating and designing unitized curtain wall systems that are of high performance

: deals with fabricating and designing unitized curtain wall systems that are of high performance Tubelite : they deal with the fabrication of curtain wall, front, and storefront products

: they deal with the fabrication of curtain wall, front, and storefront products Alumicor: focuses on producing products for the Canadian market, which includes fabricating aluminum entrances, storefronts, and curtain walls.

focuses on producing products for the Canadian market, which includes fabricating aluminum entrances, storefronts, and curtain walls. Linetech: it coats PVC and aluminum window framings

Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building is a New Zealand based company that leads in providing building and construction products and services. The company not only distributes its products locally but also has established its name worldwide. It has also ventured into joint agreements with companies in different countries such as India.

The company has grown massively, accumulating billion-dollar income from the revenue generated in its products and services.

Sapa Group

It is another aluminum manufacturing company that is worth listing. It creates products and applications in almost everything related to building and construction. Some of the brands Sapa Group features include:

Domal

Technal

Sapa Building System

Wicona

Original Systems

The aluminum market shows positive projections for the future. Consumers are increasingly demanding aluminum windows and doors Edmonton products, mostly because of their enhanced aesthetic value, efficiency, ease of use. On the other hand, window manufacturers Edmonton are working tirelessly to ensure their products exceed customer expectations and adapt to current changes.

Without a doubt, there are so many windows and doors Edmonton brands that you consider. When selecting which company to order you doors and windows from, do some homework to make sure the company is credible and can deliver.