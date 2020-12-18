MANSE (Seafield) LLP have put forward proposals for mixed use residential development starting the redevelopment of the Seafield site which is expected to take over 10 years to complete.

The plans they have put forward to the City of Edinburgh Council is for residential-led mixed-use development on the site of the Peter Vardy Vauxhall Garage on Seafield Road.

The council have marked the wider general Seafield site for residential development in their choices for the city 2030 which marks future development in the city.

However, the whole Seafield site will not be able to be redevelopment at the same time going forward, due to leases with current tenants and existing business plans of landowners.

The submission of the process of application notice will allow the public to engage in the process and assist with the discussions and debates that are taking place involving local stakeholders.

A digital consultation event will take place on Thursday 28th January from 3pm-7pm and can be accessed at www.seafieldroad.scot.

Manse have also commissioned research work on transport, ground conditions and drainage infrastructure both locally and for the wider area.

This will assist in proactively informing the layout, land uses and overall design and ensures the masterplan principles for the whole Seafield area are developed with sound underlying technical information.

Manse will work with City of Edinburgh Council, Craigentinny and Meadowbank Community Council as well as other stakeholders, to ensure the delivery of this new community quarter in line with the aspirations of the Local Development Plan.

Colin MacPherson from Manse said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these exciting proposals for Seafield, which will serve to demonstrate that not only this site, but development of the wider area is achievable.

“As we have seen with major Masterplan sites across the city, building out an area with the complexity of the whole Seafield will take some time. Our proposals for this first phase will hopefully serve to kick-start that process and instil investor confidence in its deliverability

“We look forward to continuing to engage with local stakeholders and the community as a whole as we progress this process.”