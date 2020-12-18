THE WORLD’s largest network of medical websites has launched a campaign to raise £1m to give patients the ability to learn about their own health condition to reduce strain on the NHS.

Doctorpedia is complied o over 2,000 medical websites that provides a safe and informative platform to share health resources between patients, doctors and healthcare providers.

This come after people with illnesses were unable to visit doctors, due to the pandemic and 25% resorted to YouTube videos that contained misinformation about Covid-19 in 40% of the cases.

Doctorpedia is hoping to raise £1m on the funding campaign through Crowdcube to establish the store through doctor engagement and content creation as well as sales and marketing to further support the business’ mission, providing everyone with free-doctor approved health information and resources.

The online healthcare platform produces and delivers bite-sized medical and wellness videos with leading doctors has so far raised £2.5 m from doctors and investors.

Every Doctorpedia condition site is curated and approved by leading generalist and specialist doctors. The site is hoping the successful expansion across the UK will enhance the support and services offered by the NHS while easing it off the pressure created by Covid-19.

Pracha Eamranond, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Doctorpedia said: “We believe that our professional platform can significantly reduce pressures on the NHS by empowering people to learn more about their own health conditions by accessing over 2,000 high quality doctor-led videos.

“Now more than ever, patients are looking for health information online. As a result, there is an influx of misinformation out there and this is something that we are working really hard to combat.

“Our robust, premium technology platform brings together the best of technology, media, and healthcare, to offer a solution during these challenging times as health systems struggle to educate their patients through conventional modes of communication.”

For more information visit: www.crowdcube.com/doctorpedia