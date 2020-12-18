EDINBURGH AIRPORT has appointed a dedicated air cargo manager as it prepares for its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic placing a greater focus on the air cargo sector.

The airport has appointed Conan Busby to take on the tole of Cargo Business Development Manager to help grow the air cargo sector and support Scotland’s import and export industries.

Mr Busby joins Edinburgh airport after spending 15 years with Manchester Airports Group where he was crucial in supporting and growing the UK’s largest cargo-only operations at East Midlands and Stansted.

His arrival comes at the same time the airport plans to enhance its current cargo facilities to help deal with the growing demand created from the pandemic.

Conan Busby said: “I know the airport is looking to make air cargo a more fundamental part of the business and I’m excited to play a significant role in growing and strengthening our network.

“We are starting from quite a strong base but there is clear potential for further growth and I’ve already started to make connections with various businesses in and around Edinburgh. We want to expand into and help any industry and sector that we can, and I would encourage anyone looking to work with Edinburgh Airport to get in touch so we can discuss further.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:“We are home to one of the UK’s largest air mail operations with millions of letters and packages leaving the airport every year, and that number has grown during the pandemic as more people have resorted to online shopping and emergency supplies have been transported across the country.”