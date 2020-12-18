A SCHOOLBOY had his speakers and disco lights confiscated after being caught hosting an illegal rave in the school toilets.

Staff at St Antony’s Catholic College in Urmston, Greater Manchester found Cael Bell mixing decks in the boys toilets at lunchtime on Friday.

The aspiring DJ had been promoting the event on his Snapchat a week before, posting the time and date of his highly anticipated set.

He invited the “whole of year eight boys” to the event – due to it being held in the male toilets.

During the event, and while the music was in full swing, Cael and his school friends handed out Cadbury’s Twirls and Lucozade.

But unluckily for him, the twelve-year-old was caught only half an hour in – resulting in his equipment being confiscated by the school.

The school then phoned Cael’s mother, Louise Bell to let her know what her son had been up to.

However Louise found the whole incident funny and took a photograph of Cael looking guilty as sin when he arrived home later that day.

Later that day, Louise posted about the incident on Facebook, writing: “Just had a call from Cael’s school.

“He had organised a rave in the boys toilets at dinner time invited all the boys from year eight so he has now had his speaker and lights confiscated.

“Am I wrong for finding this funny.

“Well he’s home, I’ve asked him about it whenever lets me down this boy……

“He advertised on snap chat a week ago and posted date time etc. They handed round Cadbury’s Twirls and Lucozade.

“It lasted 30 mins before getting shut down.

“I might ask to see the video footage sounds good.

“I haven’t managed to get my hands on the actual footage just yet but hold tight people I will.

“I’ve posted a few old videos of Cael DJing in his room for now to give you all an idea of what he gets up to.”

The subsequent videos shows Cael in his bedroom with his light equipment and DJ decks.

He can be seen blasting songs from his turntable as the room pulses with bright coloured lights.

In another clip, he can be seen mixing Michael Buble’s Jingle Bell Rock to sound distorted before increasing the tempo to speed up the track.

Since the post was shared, Facebook users have been supportive of Cael and have found the whole situation hilarious.

Shanti Sime said: “What a legend! If he needs some new equipment for the next rave, we will put a fundraiser together!”

Glenn Evans commented: “FFS it’s Xmas and after a shit year…great work fella…the teachers at that school must be a right bunch of Karen’s.”

Jamie Williams posted: “This kids going place!! He’ll be in Ibiza next!!”

Jaymie Quinn also commented: “OMG this is brilliant. Star DJ in the making. I’d be so proud.”

Speaking today, 41-year-old Mum Louise said: “He actually told me he was going to do it in the morning before he left school, I just dismissed it as a joke.

“Then the school called me and said that they had confiscated his portable speaker and lights from him and I just thought oh my god he has actually done it.

“He took in 50 Twirls for the rave and another kid brought in the Lucoazde.

“It’s gone everywhere, it’s so funny. I love it.”