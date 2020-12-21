Do casinos rig slot games?

By far, the biggest deterrent people have when they consider playing casino games is that they believe these games to be rigged. There’s a lot of doubt when it comes to playing slots, poker, roulette, etc. both online and in casinos.

Honesty is a big thing for people in general. Therefore, you can just imagine how much more it matters when you put money into the mix. Then people become downright indignant at the idea that these games could be rigged or dishonest in any way.

Indeed, there is a thin line between honesty and a casino operating as a business and making a profit. However, there is a line, just as there is such a thing as casinos that are regulated and shady casinos that you should avoid altogether. In this article, we’ll take a look at exactly what it means for a casino to offer a fair and answer the ultimate question everyone has about casinos. Whether the games are rigged or not.

The Mathematics of Slots

The concept of probability refers to the mathematical likelihood of something happening. As in the probability that you will hit the jackpot and win the million-dollar prize. When it comes to the probability of slots, we express it as a percentage.

Firstly, you must understand that all slot games are programmed to have a mathematical edge over the player. Casinos are businesses; therefore, the casino needs to be sure that in the grand scheme of things, they will make a profit and continue offering their services.

However, on that same note, casinos also need to pay out a certain percentage to players. Otherwise, they would have nothing to attract players with and the industry would crumble. One thing that casinos put a lot of effort into is checking machines often to ensure that they are running correctly.

The leading casinos also go to the length of acquiring eCOGRA certification, which is a third-party agency that ensures fair play.

The bottom line is that the design of the games means, there is no cheating necessary for players to win sometimes, and still allow the casino to earn a profit. If you’re unsure where to play, there are sites like nzcasinogames.com, that analyzes and reviews sites. So, they can provide helpful recommendations.

Is It Possible to Win Jackpots?

The enormous jackpots you see advertised at almost every casino you visit are very real. They can and do get won more often than you think. For a casino to offer a false “chance” at hitting this jackpot would be nothing short of stealing from you and would be detrimental to their business. Therefore, they do not do this.

Additionally, the way these jackpots work is dependent on how many players try their luck. For example, progressive slots are linked jackpots among different games that grow with every coin that players put into it. From that, a small portion (2-5%) goes to the casino and the rest is up for grabs by a lucky winner!

This is the best and only way for casinos to function. There is no cheating in casinos because the games are inherently designed for the casino to earn a profit while still giving away winnings to players.