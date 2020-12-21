Food Standards Scotland appoints new Chief Scientific Advisor

FOOD Standards Scotland has appointed new Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor David Gally.

Mr Gally a microbiologist is currently Personal Chair in Microbial Genetics at The Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh, and will take up post early in the new year.

Professor Gally, He will take over from Food Standards Scotland’s first Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Norval Strachan.

Mr Gally will be responsible for providing expert advice on the development of the food body’s science and evidence strategy, and providing assurance and governance over its procedures for commissioning and evaluating research, risk analysis and the communication of science and public health advice.

On his appointment, Professor Gally, said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role as Chief Scientific Advisor at Food Standards Scotland, and look forward to supporting the organisation in developing its strong foundation in science to ensure all of its work on food safety and healthy eating continues to be underpinned by the most up to date and robust evidence.”

Food Standards Scotland’s Chief Executive, Geoff Ogle, said: “I’d like to thank Professor Norval Strachan for all he did for us as our first CSA and I am pleased that David brings equally high scientific experience that will undoubtedly support us in delivering our broad remit around food and feed safety, improving the Scottish diet and representing the broader interests of consumers.

The appointment is the organisation’s second addition to its senior management team in recent months following the appointment of Julie Hesketh-Laird, previously Chief Executive of the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation, as Strategy Director in November.

It also marks a year of organisational growth for Food Standards Scotland, to respond to new Brexit responsibilities.

“David Gally’s appointment ensures a continuation of the high quality scientific advice and support previously provided by Professor Norval Strachan.

“Science and the use of evidence are key in ensuring consumers trust us as an organisation and the advice we provide so it is fantastic to have someone of David’s calibre on board where he will help ensure that our scientific output is robust.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Food Standards Scotland when he takes up post in January next year.”