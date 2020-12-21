HILARIOUS video shows the moment a ‘hapless romantic’ is sent sliding down a hill during a stroll on a first date.

Kieran Essen, from Edinburgh, was left like “Bambi on ice” after losing his footing on a muddy slope on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was left with little more than a bruised ego after sharing the footage online which quickly went viral.

In the clip, Kieran is seen crouched in a ball on the floor having already “face planted” the ground.

As he stands up and wipes himself down, his date who is filming, is heard chuckling as Kieran exclaims: “Oh my god!”

As he attempts to brush the mud off, he loses his balance and begins to wobble backwards.

With his arms flailing out wildly behind him, he begins to slide backwards down the hill.

He eventually manages to change direction, but this only causes him to pick up speed.

His feet slide uncontrollably along the soggy grass as he lets out several screams.

All the while, Kieran’s date can be heard in hysterics filming as he charges towards a waiting fence.

He finally manages to slow down, jogging to a halt at the end of the hill and narrowly avoiding smashing into the barrier.

With one final wobble, Kieran comes to a complete stop and looks back at the camera in disbelief.

Luckily, the fitness enthusiast saw the funny side and decided to share the video on Twitter.

Kieran posted the clip with the caption: “First date going well.”

The video has had social media users in stitches.

Jordan Waters commented: “Can’t stop watching, thanks for making my day.”

Amy Jardinio wrote: “I’ve watched this so many times.”

And Taylor Slarks said: “This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in my life.”

Kieran later explained: “This video was taken after I already slid down the hill and face planted. It would only happen to me.

“I slid for days. I could have actually just crawled under a rock. Just need to laugh cause if not I would greet.”

Speaking today, he added: “I was on a first date out on a walk, coming down the hill I slid really far and face.

“He started to record and that’s when I slid again, but to stop further embarrassment I managed to keep my balance.

“No injuries though, my date found it hilarious.”