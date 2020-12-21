Why is Internet so expensive in the US?

Internet is the single most necessary commodity of the human race after food and water. You are thinking that us claiming this is a stretch, right? Well we would not be seen blaming you if you did indeed think like this, however, you need to seriously consider just how important this invisible commodity is to you, your friends, family and even the life style choices that you and all of the people around you follow.

Now even consider what the current global climate is like, due to the corona virus pandemic, we can see that almost all of the globe is engulfed in a work from home based system. This includes not only the employee and employers of big corporations but also includes students of all age groups that previously had to go to their schools, colleges and universities, now all of the concerned individuals have to sit at home and take their classes, research on their papers and attend online sessions and classes via Zoom or any other video conferencing applications.

One factor, though not a major one is that companies like Spectrum Internet, who are a cable based internet service provider, have invested heavily in the wake of the 21st century in departments like customer service and customer representation. Spectrum Internet has produced over the months, excellent packages and deals, at reasonable rates too. The internet service provider has a great initiative, like a no contract policy coupled with a no data cap or no data limit restriction policy that is a real eye catcher for all individuals. In fact, people or individuals who want to save some hard earned cash and not just go throwing it around because they have the option to, people who could afford to compromise on speed, we in all honest recommend that you get Spectrum Charters Internet service as soon as possible, just check for its availability and then jump right in to it. You can go and have a look at Spectrum Internet’s plans and packages through spectrum customer service phone number. Now where does Spectrum Internet fit in to all of this and why are we so obsessed with this specific internet service provider? Well to be honest, when it comes to saving money, the best tool that a consumer has, is his or her ability to bargain. When you become an efficient bargainer, you can literally pull the prices down through negotiation and that is one of the greatest and most useful skills that a person can develop. The other way to lower your internet bill is by simply thinking smart. When we say thinking smart, we do not mean to say that if you have the option to get any internet package, you think big and go all out. Absolutely not!

What we mean by thinking smart is that you can simply just adjust your needs accordingly, learn to compromise. Compromising will not only benefit you in your personal life but it will also help you mold yourself in to a person that is easy to deal with and hence you will be able to better manage all of your tasks. Coming back to how you could save some cash on your internet expenditure, in comparison to spending without planning or not thinking stuff through, you can just get a basic internet package and then mold your internet needs around that time. As an example let us assume that you have a basic 10 Mbps or 15 Mbps internet plan. That is about the most basic internet plans that you can get in the modern world, consider Xfiniti’s 2000 Mbps internet plan. Instead of waking up and devising to download or upload any huge file that would take a lot of time, why don’t we just plan ahead and put that same large file up for download or upload before going to bed? This way you won’t be dedicating your bandwidth unnecessarily.

Bringing the conversation back, the prices of internet are solely dependent on one main principle, economics. You might have heard that in economics the main principle is to balance the demand and supply of a particular product so that an equilibrium price may be reached, the equilibrium price being the price level at which both the producer and the consumer are satisfied by the exchange. However, in real life, such a simple scenario is rarely seen.

Depending on the type of internet that you want to employ for yourself, whether it is a Coaxial Cable, DSL, Satellite or even Fiber Optic, costs that the internet service provider faces are real and hence the policy making is done by considering costs. Laying down fiber optic material is one of the most expensive things to do as a producer, you would obviously, as a producer rate your products asking price that much higher so that at the end of the day, the expansion process is profitable for both parties.