Bizarre moment vandal targets family car with explicit graffiti in “unprovoked” attack

THIS is the moment a vandal is caught on CCTV defacing a family’s car by spraying it with explicit graffiti.

The unknown artist plastered the Ford Galaxy with crude drawings as it sat outside the family’s home in Bootle, Merseyside.

The bizarre incident, which took place last month, baffled the car’s owner Korsak Jeremiasz who says he does not know why he was targeted.

CCTV shows the masked assailant approaching the car just after 4:15 AM.

He quickly starts by spray painting a large yellow penis onto the front of the car followed by the words “D*** ed.”

The yob then continues to spray down the side of the vehicle, painting thick yellow squiggly lines down the sides and back of the car.

He then finishes off by painting a smiley face followed by the words: “Ha Ha.”

Before fleeing the scene, he gives the vehicle a once over with more paint.

Korsak, 28, took to Facebook to appeal for information following the vandalism.

He also shared images showing the aftermath of the incident.

Korsak’s post has shocked social media users.

Anthony Higgins commented: “What a d****head doing that.”

Chris Sansbury said: “Sorry mate. So many a***holes out there right now. Hope you get this sorted.”

Annette Harrop posted: “Awww how awful. Karma is a good thing coming to this horrible person.”

Since the incident, Korsak has managed to clean off the explicit graffiti thanks to help from six of his friends.

Speaking today, Korsak said: “My son first saw the car and was scared what happened and was shouting “‘Dad look what they’ve done to the car!’

“Then I woke up and noticed what happened.

“I went to the car to see closer and came back to the flat, checked the CCTV and called the police and sent them the footage.

“I have no idea who did this.”

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that officers are investigating following an incident of criminal damage in Litherland reported on Sunday 22 November.

“At around 10.25am, a report was received of graffiti to a parked vehicle in Four Acre Drive. The incident is believed to have occurred around 4.15am.

“CCTV enquiries are ongoing and if anyone has information, you can contact @MerPolCC with reference 20000709620.”